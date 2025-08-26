Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of HLIO opened at $54.6450 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.62%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

