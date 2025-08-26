Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 31,077 JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 502.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 1.0%

JKS stock opened at $23.7380 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.21.

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.50%.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.19.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

