Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc $HOV

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 2,530.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.08% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,655.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,009.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE HOV opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $842.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $800.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $589,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,806.56. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.