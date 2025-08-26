Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:SLVM opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. Sylvamo Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sylvamo currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.