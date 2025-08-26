Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Frontier Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $997.02 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.62. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.92 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,337.68. This trade represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

