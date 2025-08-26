Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 11,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 161.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 88,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 135.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,497.02. This represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

