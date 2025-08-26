Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 215.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,732,000 after purchasing an additional 172,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 194,534 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.7% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 524,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 93,557 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 29.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 115,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 499,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.9950 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

