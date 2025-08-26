Quantbot Technologies LP Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFS. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $303,000.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 17,803 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $350,006.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,946,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,933,419.56. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

