Quantbot Technologies LP Has $596,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,135 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.