Quantbot Technologies LP Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 3,394.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,172.44. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $116,267.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,672.31. This represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

