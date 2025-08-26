Quantbot Technologies LP Has $634,000 Position in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. $BOW

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 7,651.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $240,000.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of BOW stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.69. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gallatin Point Capital Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares in the company, valued at $274,972,523.70. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.