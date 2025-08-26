Quantbot Technologies LP Has $648,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $248.51 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $255.06. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.12.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

