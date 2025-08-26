Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in PACS Group, Inc. $PACS

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 279.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PACS Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PACS opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

