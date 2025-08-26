Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2,140.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.0450 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -38.86%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

