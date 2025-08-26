Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $566,000 in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 77.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $93.6070 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.17. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

