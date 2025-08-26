Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $571,000 in TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 61,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAC. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 145,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in TransAlta by 48,666.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $12.1550 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. TransAlta Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.75.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $451.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAC. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

