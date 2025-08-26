Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $648,000 in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5,708.5% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 549,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 539,735 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 56,788 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 44,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 38,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1%

Bank of America stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $366.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.