Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 950.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,773,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
