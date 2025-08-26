Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $592,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

