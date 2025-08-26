Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $79,139,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,427,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 652,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 642.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 915,983 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 755,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 189,786 shares during the period. Finally, Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP opened at $19.8520 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.26). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

