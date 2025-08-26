Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $203.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $5,241,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 663,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,872,032.64. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

