Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 141.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.38, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Z

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $8,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,253.99. This trade represents a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 8,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $658,605.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,898.50. This represents a 91.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,379 shares of company stock valued at $49,319,729 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.