Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 3,644 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%.The firm had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,000. This trade represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,003.13. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

