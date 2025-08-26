Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 5,533 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 220.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $184,475,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $65,822,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 685,099 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,387,000 after acquiring an additional 240,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.