Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.14.
In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of RCL opened at $344.5460 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.33. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $154.08 and a 12-month high of $355.91.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
