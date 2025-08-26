Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,096 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 165.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $22,247,892. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,421.5360 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,566.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,753.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.