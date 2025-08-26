Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,616 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Natera alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Natera from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,082. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $960,038.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,132,054.10. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,705 shares of company stock worth $8,743,776. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.