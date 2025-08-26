Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,687 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ePlus were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 377.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 625.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $106.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

