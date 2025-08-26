Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 339,103 Shares of New Gold Inc. $NGD

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,103 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in New Gold were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGD. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 64.4% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 10,687,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New Gold by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,149,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,895 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in New Gold by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,147,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in New Gold by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,925,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,157 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

