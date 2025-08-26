R.E.A. (LON:RE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.78 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.34). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.32), with a volume of 24,384 shares.

R.E.A. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.54. The firm has a market cap of £53.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.73.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates in two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms; and Stone, Sand and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. In addition, it is involved in the production and sale of crushed stone; coal and sand mining; and generation of renewable energy from its methane capture plants.

