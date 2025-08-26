Raymond James Financial Comments on OceanaGold Q4 Earnings

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.58.

OceanaGold Stock Up 0.1%

OGC stock opened at C$23.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 192.76 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$23.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.86.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.