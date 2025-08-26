Raymond James Financial Estimates Rio2 Q1 Earnings

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Rio2 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rio2’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Rio2 Price Performance

RIO stock opened at C$1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$482.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.