Raymond James Financial Estimates Trilogy Metals Q2 Earnings

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.0897. The company has a market cap of $261.14 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 12,611,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 4,781,670 shares in the last quarter. Foursixthree Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth $2,954,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,152,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,848,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 782,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 5,282,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 708,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trilogy Metals

In related news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 143,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,930.12. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

