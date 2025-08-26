Raymond James Financial Estimates Trilogy Metals Q2 Earnings

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

TSE TMQ opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 60.98. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98.

Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.

