Raymond James Financial Estimates Vizsla Silver Q1 Earnings

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Vizsla Silver’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Vizsla Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vizsla Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 0.92. Vizsla Silver has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,703,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,084,000 after buying an additional 898,246 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,291,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,562,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,255,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,022,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,575 shares during the period. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

