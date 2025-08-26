Raymond James Financial Forecasts New Gold Q1 Earnings

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.17, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.13 and a 12 month high of C$7.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 25,000 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$156,500.00. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

