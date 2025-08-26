Raymond James Financial Forecasts TSE:DRR FY2025 Earnings

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.