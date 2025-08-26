Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust $BSTZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,161 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $21.4850 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2165 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

