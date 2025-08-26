Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $23.64 Million Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 62,685 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Matador Resources worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 47,266 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,877,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,603,000 after purchasing an additional 217,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.1%

MTDR stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,027.50. This trade represents a 30.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.