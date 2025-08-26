Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $23.68 Million Stock Position in LandBridge Company LLC $LB

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in LandBridge were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LandBridge by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in LandBridge by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

LandBridge Stock Performance

LB stock opened at $52.1310 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.32. LandBridge Company LLC has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LB. Johnson Rice downgraded LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on LandBridge from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

