Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 204.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 583,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $24,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Ovintiv stock opened at $41.2610 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

