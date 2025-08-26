Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $52.7140 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.The business had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRKS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

