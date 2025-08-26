Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,432,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,363,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after acquiring an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,399,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MIR opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

