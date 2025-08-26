Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 116,478 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 724,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $23,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 42.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 292,646 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 143,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Flex by 157.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 320,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,340.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,002,357.31. The trade was a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,463,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,807,152.45. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 681,706 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KGI Securities lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

