Raymond James Financial Weighs in on Newmont FY2025 Earnings

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont
Newmont Stock Up 0.6%
Newmont stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $71.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $1,308,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $7,124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 36.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Newmont
In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.