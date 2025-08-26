Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) COO Kord Nichols Sells 37,075 Shares

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) COO Kord Nichols sold 37,075 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,262,687.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,807.08. This trade represents a 29.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Kord Nichols also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Kord Nichols sold 5,250 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Kord Nichols sold 42,325 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $2,480,668.25.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The company had revenue of $526.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RRR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,269,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,356,000 after acquiring an additional 666,593 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,059,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,179,000 after acquiring an additional 581,061 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,773,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 793,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after acquiring an additional 277,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.