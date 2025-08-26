Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGEM Q3 Earnings

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.40) EPS.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.24).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

CGEM stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.08. Cullinan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 1,214.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

