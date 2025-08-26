Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cameco Q1 Earnings

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.32.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 59,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.