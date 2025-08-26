Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Iamgold Q1 Earnings

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James Financial boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Iamgold in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iamgold’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $587.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Iamgold in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Iamgold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

