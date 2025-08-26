Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.30 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36.30 ($0.49). 502,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 224,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.20 ($0.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 45 to GBX 47 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.13. The stock has a market cap of £967.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Resolute Mining (ASX/LSE: RSG) is an African gold miner, developer, and explorer with more than 30 years of experience across Australia and Africa. To date the Company has produced over nine million ounces of gold. It currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. Resolute’s gold production and cost guidance for 2025 is 275,000 – 300,000 oz at an AISC of $1,650 – 1,750/oz.

Through all its activities, sustainability is the core value at Resolute.

